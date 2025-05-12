Abbonamenti a riviste
Il produttore di occhiali da sole aiuta a finanziare PADI AWARE

Costa Sunglasses links up with PADI in aid of ocean conservation
Training agency PADI has teamed up with Costa Sunglasses in a move the two say is bound by a “shared passion for exploration and ocean conservation”. The eyewear manufacturer has committed to supporting the Fondazione PADI AWARE with an undisclosed donation.

“PADI and Costa have a long-standing shared commitment to protecting our blue planet – but together, we can do even more,” announced Costa brand director Jed Larkin. “We’re proud to partner with PADI to amplify meaningful action and inspire a new wave of ocean advocates.”

“Through this partnership, PADI joins more than 20 conservation allies and 2,400 Costa pros who share the same calling – allowing us to amplify our efforts,” said Katie Thompson, PADI’s senior director of environment & sustainability. 

Con sede in Florida Costa (formally Costa Del Mar) started out in 1983 and describes itself as having been the first manufacturer of colour-enhancing all-polarised glass sunglass lenses.

In 2015 the company launched a programme called Kick Plastic to tackle single-use plastics polluting waterways. It reports that in the intervening years this initiative has resulted in 45 tonnes of lenses being recycled and 3 million plastic bottles eliminated. 

The company introduced a paper alternative to single-use plastic bags, and also repurposes half a ton of discarded fishing-nets annually to create its Untangled eyewear range. Costa’s extensive line-up of sunglasses range in price from around £100 to £300.

PADI’s Dive Against Debris programme engages divers in removing underwater rubbish while collecting data to assist in global conservation efforts – forming the foundation of what it calls the world’s largest citizen-science movement for marine research.

Anche su Divernet: I SUBACQUEI "POSSONO CAMBIARE LA MAREA SULLA PLASTICA ORA", PADI AWARE DISTRIBUISCE 500 $ IN SOVVENZIONI PER IL MISSION HUB, PADI INTRODUCES 2024 'SUPERHEROES FOR THE OCEAN', I 4 MOTIVI PADI PER ESSERE ALLEGRI NEL 2024

Come si monta un cilindro Sidemount?

Come posso collegarmi a una luce stroboscopica lampeggiante in modo che il mio compagno possa vedermi? #askmark #immersioni

