La più grande risorsa online per i subacquei
La più grande risorsa online per i subacquei
Cerca
Chiudi questa casella di ricerca.

Nautilus to distribute Dived Up books

Segui Divernet su Google News
Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter settimanale
Dived Up Nautilus

Bournemouth-based Dived Up Publications, which specialises in dive-related books, has formed a partnership with Nautilus Group to distribute its catalogue, and says the move will make its titles more readily available to dive-shops and other retailers.

Nautilus UK represents more than 20 diving-equipment brands, so has an extensive distribution network and knowledge of the diving market. It is now taking responsibility for distribution, sales and marketing of Dived Up books to the dive trade, allowing the publisher to focus on content-creation.

“We are excited to welcome Dived Up Publications to our portfolio,” said Nautilo owner Brett Thorpe. “Their high-quality dive books are a perfect complement to our existing range of products. In a world of digital media, it’s refreshing to be able to offer high-quality physical media which will still be with us in 50 years.”

Immerso’s catalogue includes guides to dive-locations, underwater photography and videography and diving equipment as well as biographies, maritime history, marine-life ID resources and a range of logbooks. Editor-in-chief Alex Gibson says that it also champions niche titles from other independent publishers.

Le versioni recenti includono Coral Triangle Cameos: Biodiversity And The Small Majority by Alan Powderham; Treasures, Shipwrecks And The Dawn of Red Sea Diving by Howard Rosenstein; Scuba Diving Operational Risk Management by Claudio Gino Ferreri; and the second edition of Richard Salter’s Diving Gozo & Comino

Book reviews on Divernet: Luglio 24, Può 24, Nov 23agosto 23aprile 23Feb 23dic 22agosto 22aprile 22

Ultime Episodio podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Come gestisci le immersioni di follow-on quando l'ultima è stata molto stressante a causa della mancanza d'aria? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINK Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Acquisti di attrezzatura: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I NOSTRI SITI WEB Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie sulle immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: Italiano: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti i tuoi articoli essenziali. Considera di usare il link di affiliazione qui sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Come gestisci le immersioni di follow-on quando l'ultima è stata molto stressante a causa della mancanza d'aria?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
COLLEGAMENTI

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Acquisti di attrezzatura: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né sono implicite come sostitutive dell'addestramento professionale SCUBA. Tutti i contenuti, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuti in questo video sono solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituiscono l'addestramento da parte di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Come tornare in acqua dopo un'immersione sbagliata? #AskMark #subacquea

Link al sito web di Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Acquisti di attrezzatura: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I NOSTRI SITI WEB Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie sulle immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: Italiano: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti i tuoi articoli essenziali. Considera di usare il link di affiliazione qui sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato. 00:00 Introduzione 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specifiche 09:40 Recensione

Link al sito web Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Acquisti di attrezzatura: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né sono implicite come sostitutive dell'addestramento professionale SCUBA. Tutti i contenuti, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuti in questo video sono solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituiscono l'addestramento da parte di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato.
00: Introduzione a 00
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Disimballaggio
03:51 Specifiche
09:40 Revisione

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

Recensione della torcia ombelicale OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 #Unboxing #Recensione

Questa settimana sul podcast, le guide subacquee professioniste nelle Filippine sono nei guai dopo una soffiata secondo cui alcune di loro accettano pagamenti per incidere nomi sui coralli, portando le autorità a quadruplicare la ricompensa per qualsiasi informazione sui colpevoli. LL cool J ha recentemente dichiarato al Guardian che lo squalo anamatronico in Deep Blue Sea lo ha quasi annegato. E un ex sommozzatore della Marina ha deciso di diventare il primo a nuotare nella Manica, sulla schiena. Italiano: https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Acquisti di attrezzatura: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IL NOSTRO SITI WEB Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie sulle immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti i tuoi articoli essenziali per l'attrezzatura. Considera di utilizzare il link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato.

Questa settimana sul podcast, le guide subacquee professioniste nelle Filippine sono nei guai dopo una soffiata secondo cui alcune di loro accettano pagamenti per incidere nomi sui coralli, portando le autorità a quadruplicare la ricompensa per qualsiasi informazione sui colpevoli. LL cool J ha recentemente dichiarato al Guardian che lo squalo anamatronico in Deep Blue Sea lo ha quasi annegato. E un ex sommozzatore della Marina ha deciso di diventare il primo a nuotare nella Manica, sulla schiena.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Acquisti di attrezzatura: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né sono implicite come sostitutive dell'addestramento professionale SCUBA. Tutti i contenuti, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuti in questo video sono solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituiscono l'addestramento da parte di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Le guide sono state pagate per graffitare i coralli #subacquea #notizie #podcast

Carica tutto ... Sottoscrivi

TENIAMOCI IN CONTATTO!

Ricevi una raccolta settimanale di tutte le notizie e gli articoli di Divernet Maschera subacquea
Non facciamo spam! Leggi il nostro politica sulla riservatezza per maggiori informazioni.

Sottoscrivi
Notifica
ospite

0 Commenti
I più votati
Nuovi Arrivi il più vecchio
Feedback in linea
Visualizza tutti i commenti
Commenti recenti
Michele l: Il transatlantico SS United States diventerà la barriera corallina artificiale più grande del mondo
opaco w: Il tubo staccato ha causato la morte di un sub di Scapa
Jessica j: Delfino in cattività “gettato via con l’acqua sporca”
Giovanni: 4 subacquei muoiono dopo essere stati risucchiati nel tubo
I Jones: Il transatlantico SS United States diventerà la barriera corallina artificiale più grande del mondo
Notizie recenti
Spookfish è una nuova specie di chimera delle acque profonde Spookfish è una nuova specie di chimera delle acque profonde
La Marina libera 6 tartarughe restaurate alle Azzorre La Marina libera 6 tartarughe restaurate alle Azzorre
L'inchiesta sulla morte del sub a Malta ritiene il medico negligente L'inchiesta sulla morte del sub a Malta ritiene il medico negligente
Il tubo staccato ha causato la morte di un sub di Scapa Il tubo staccato ha causato la morte di un sub di Scapa
Il capitano del relitto dell'Erebus cannibalizzato dall'equipaggio Il capitano del relitto dell'Erebus cannibalizzato dall'equipaggio
I cacciatori di relitti risolvono un altro mistero dei Grandi Laghi I cacciatori di relitti risolvono un altro mistero dei Grandi Laghi

SEGUICI SU

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Le immagini non attribuite su questo sito sono copyright del fotografo.
Contatta la rivista DIVER per i dettagli.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media limitata. Tutti i diritti riservati.

0
Amerei i tuoi pensieri, per favore commenta.x