Abbonamenti a riviste
Rimuovi gli annunci per £3/mese
Registrati

More dive-boat fires bedevil Thailand

Seguici su Google News
Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter settimanale
Firefighters tackle the Diverace blaze (Phuket Info Centre)
Firefighters tackle the Diverace blaze (Phuket Info Centre)

Two dive-boat engine fires have occurred on successive recent days in southern Thailand, though all the passengers and crew involved were able to be rescued.

In the most recent incident, 18 tourists and Thai passengers and eight crew had to take to a life-raft in the Andaman Sea in the early hours of yesterday (12 April).

The vessel, the 35m steel DiveRACE Class E, had brought divers to Khao Lak National Park, and anchored for the night ready to visit the 1980s wreck of the tin-mining dredger Boonsung and surrounding coral reef the next day. The wreck-site lies some 24km off Thap Lamu Pier in Phangnga province, north of Phuket.

At 3.30am a large amount of smoke was discovered coming from the vessel’s engine-room. According to the operator the crew applied fire extinguishers to the generator they determined to be the source of the fire.

There was however too much smoke for them to get control of the situation, and it was decided to evacuate guests and crew onto the life-rafts and inform the navy

Fighting the fire (Phuket Info Centre)
Fighting the fire (Phuket Info Centre)
The burnt-out dive-boat (Phuket Info Centre)
The burnt-out dive-boat (Phuket Info Centre)

A nearby liveaboard vessel, raga from Smile Dolphin Diving, came alongside and took the guests and crew onboard, reportedly all uninjured. They were transferred to Thap Lamu Pier.

“We will do our best to assist those affected and will continue to ensure accountability,” said the DiveRACE operator in a public statement. An official investigation was said to be underway.

Sommario
Sommario

Eroi locali

The previous day (11 April), fire had broken out in the stern of a smaller commercial boat, the Aor Subpiti, as its engine burst into flames. 

The boat had been returning from a reef-snorkelling trip off Koh Kood on the other side of the country, in the eastern province of Trat in the Gulf of Thailand. It was carrying a Thai family of four – two children and their parents – who had been staying at the Koh Kood Cabana Resort.

Sixteen-year-old helmsman Manawat Bialy sustained significant burns to his arms and face when the engine exploded close to where he had been working, but he was still said to gone on to help get the family safely into the water before trying to put out the fire. 

The blazing Aor Subpiti
The blazing Aor Subpiti

He and 18-year-old captain Supawat Rojanamol eventually had to give up their attempts to contain the blaze. A passing fishing boat and emergency responders picked up the family and the crew were taken to hospital to be treated for burns.

Emergency services had been alerted at around 11.40am, and officials commented that the fire appeared to have been accidental and that the boat engine met required safety standards.

Boat operator Angkana Apibansri thanked the rescuers for their rapid response and the two crew, hailed locally as heroes for their reaction, were said to be expected to make full recoveries.

The Ko Tao incident

Thai boat fire 1
Fire on the David John (Surat Thani Provincial PR Office)

The two latest incidents come less than a month after 26-year-old London backpacker Alexandra Clarke went missing when the charter dive-boat David John caught fire and sank.

Clarke had been one of 22 tourists and crew on the vessel when the fire broke out in the morning of 16 March, some 10km off the coast of Ko Tao on the western side of the Gulf of Thailand.

She was thought to have been in the toilet at the stern after returning from a dive at the South-west Pinnacle site when the fire started at about 10am.

According to police the boat’s fuel tank overflowed while being refilled, with the vapour ignited by a spark when the engine was started. Fire spread quickly through the engine-room, as the divers and crew jumped into the sea. They were rescued by the crews of private boats alerted by an emergency call.

The vessel eventually sank and the captain and the crew-member who had been filling the tank have been charged with negligence. The incident was reported at the time on Divernet.

Swimming break

And these are not the only tourist-boat incidents involving engine malfunction in Thailand in the past month. An engine explosion and fire occurred on the Phuket-based twin-engined day-boat Thanamarin 555 on 31 March while passengers were swimming off Mai Thon private island. 

The boat had been on its way to Ko Phi Phi carrying three crew and 33 mainly Russian tourists and their guide, and during the swimming break the captain was said to have discovered a fault in the engine.

He had ordered a replacement boat to continue the trip when the explosion occurred. He, along with an engineer and another crew-member were injured while three of the tourists and their guide were hurt by flying shrapnel. A harbour patrol boat eventually doused the fire while the injured were taken to hospital.

Phuket in particular has become associated with tourist-boat incidents, according to local press, leading authorities there to step up a programme of random inspections in 2024. 

Secondo il Thailand Examiner the month of April, when the country celebrates its busy New Year (Songkran) water festival, regularly sees road and boat incidents increase by up to 50%.

Anche su Divernet: BRITISH TOURIST MISSING, PRESUMED DEAD, AFTER THAILAND DIVE BOAT FIRE, EMPEROR SEVEN SEAS RAVAGED BY FIRE, TWO WELL-KNOWN DIVE LIVEBOARDS BLAZE, FLORES LIVEABOARD FIRE: VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

Ultimi Episodio podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
Come funzionano le valvole twinset nelle immersioni subacquee | Esercizi di spegnimento e suggerimenti per l'isolatore spiegati #immersioni subacquee #askmark #twinset Hai dubbi su come utilizzare le valvole twinset o su come eseguire correttamente un esercizio di spegnimento delle valvole? Non sei solo. In questa puntata di AskMark, Mark spiega come funzionano le valvole nelle bombole gemellari, incluso come aprirle e chiuderle in sicurezza, come funzionano le valvole di isolamento e perché i trapani per valvole (noti anche come trapani di arresto o V-Drill) sono fondamentali per diagnosticare le perdite durante le immersioni tecniche e ricreative. Per ulteriori notizie sulle immersioni, fotografie subacquee, suggerimenti e consigli e resoconti di viaggio, visita il nostro sito Web: https://divernet.com/ Mark condivide anche suggerimenti sulla memoria muscolare per raggiungere i pali sinistro e destro, sulla logica isolatore-prima e isolatore-dopo e su come evitare di stringere troppo o di posizionare la valvola in modo non sicuro. Questa guida è perfetta per i subacquei che passano alle bombole twinset, per i subacquei sidemount curiosi di conoscere le configurazioni manifold o per chiunque voglia migliorare le proprie capacità di gestione del gas. Raccontaci nei commenti come il tuo istruttore ha insegnato gli esercizi sulle valvole e non dimenticare di lasciare le tue domande usando #AskMark per essere menzionato in un futuro video. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Link di affiliazione importanti da seguire 🔗 Ottieni il 15% di sconto sull'offerta eSIM internazionale! Usa il codice: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Acquista attrezzatura subacquea qui: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join I NOSTRI SITI WEB - Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea - Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito - Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Per supportare il canale, prendi in considerazione l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione qui sopra. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Sito web: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Per richieste commerciali: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Video suggeriti per te: ▶️ Italiano: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ==================================== Dichiarazione di non responsabilità: le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale. Il contenuto di questo video, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, ha solo scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione impartita da un istruttore subacqueo qualificato.

Come funzionano le valvole sui cilindri gemelli? #askmark
@mostafamewally1
#askmark Ciao Mark. Potresti fare un video su come gestire le valvole e il collettore sui cilindri gemelli? È complicato ricordare in che modo aprire le valvole ed è facile sbagliarsi, soprattutto in caso di emergenza. Grazie
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Offerta eSIM internazionale con sconto del 15% Usa il codice: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Come funzionano le valvole Twinset nelle immersioni subacquee | Esercizi di arresto e suggerimenti per l'isolatore spiegati

Quanto dura l'aria in una bombola subacquea? Importanti consigli di sicurezza che dovresti conoscere #immersioni subacquee #askmark #bombolasubacquea Ti sei mai chiesto per quanto tempo puoi conservare l'aria nella tua bombola subacquea prima che si rovini? Per ulteriori notizie sulle immersioni, fotografie subacquee, suggerimenti e consigli e resoconti di viaggio, visita il nostro sito Web: https://divernet.com/ Questa è una delle domande più comuni che i subacquei pongono, soprattutto se non si immergono regolarmente. In questo video rispondo esattamente per quanto tempo è possibile continuare a respirare aria all'interno di una bombola subacquea prima che sia necessario svuotarla o sostituirla. Spiegherò inoltre perché la qualità dell'aria può peggiorare nel tempo, come l'umidità e i contaminanti svolgono un ruolo e perché è importante una corretta conservazione (ad esempio tenendo le bombole in posizione verticale). Parleremo anche delle ricariche di nitrox e di come i centri di immersioni gestiscono lo svuotamento dell'aria prima del rabbocco con miscela di gas. Che tu stia conservando il serbatoio pieno dopo un test idraulico o ti stia semplicemente preparando per il tuo prossimo viaggio, questo video ti fornirà consigli pratici per viaggiare in sicurezza e sfruttare al meglio i tuoi rifornimenti d'aria. Inviate le vostre domande sulle immersioni con l'hashtag #AskMark nei commenti per avere la possibilità di comparire in un futuro video. ✅ Link di affiliazione importanti da seguire 🔗 Ottieni il 15% di sconto sull'offerta eSIM internazionale! Usa il codice: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Acquista attrezzatura subacquea qui: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔗 Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join I NOSTRI SITI WEB Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie sulle immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti i tuoi attrezzi essenziali. Per supportare il canale, prendi in considerazione l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione qui sopra. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Sito web: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Per richieste commerciali: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Video suggeriti per te: ▶️ Italiano: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ===================================== Disclaimer: le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutti i contenuti, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, presenti in questo video hanno solo scopo informativo generale e non sostituiscono la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o i requisiti specifici dei produttori dell'attrezzatura.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark, bel video, adoro i tuoi contenuti. Di recente ho fatto testare idraulicamente la mia bombola, era piena d'aria. Per quanto tempo si può tenere l'aria nella bombola prima di utilizzarla? Inoltre, un negozio di immersioni può svuotare l'aria e riempirla con nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Quanto dura l'aria in una bombola subacquea? Importanti consigli di sicurezza che dovresti conoscere

I migliori spettacoli di immersioni del 2025 da non perdere | Calendario globale degli eventi subacquei #scubadiving #diveshow #scubatravel Cerchi i migliori spettacoli di immersioni a cui partecipare nel 2025? Ecco la guida globale completa. In questo video, Mark condivide una ripartizione mese per mese delle principali esposizioni ed eventi dedicati alle immersioni subacquee in tutto il mondo, tra cui DEMA, GO Diving, ADEX, Scuba Show, MIDE e altri. Per ulteriori notizie sulle immersioni, sulla fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli e resoconti di viaggio, visita il nostro sito Web: https://divernet.com/ Che tu stia pianificando di incontrare produttori di attrezzature, testare le ultime tecnologie subacquee, prenotare un'immersione o fare amicizia con professionisti delle immersioni e fotografi subacquei, questo video mette in evidenza ciò che ogni evento ha da offrire. Ecco il calendario delle fiere subacquee a cui fare riferimento, dalle grandi esposizioni internazionali come Boot Düsseldorf ed EUDI alle preferite a livello regionale nel Regno Unito, in Australia e nel Sud-est asiatico. Per l'elenco completo e i link ai siti web ufficiali, consultare la descrizione. Facci sapere nei commenti a quale spettacolo subacqueo parteciperai e cosa ti entusiasma di più vedere quest'anno ✅ Importanti link di affiliazione da seguire 🔗 Ottieni il 15% di sconto sull'offerta eSIM internazionale! Usa il codice: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Acquista attrezzatura subacquea qui: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Elenco completo delle fiere di immersioni con link: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 GENNAIO: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) 1-2 FEBBRAIO: Duikvaker 21-23 FEBBRAIO: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21-23 FEBBRAIO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malesia 1-2 MARZO: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 MARZO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 MARZO: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 APRILE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) MAGGIO Italiano: 22-25: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 MAGGIO – 1 GIUGNO: Scuba Show 13-15 GIUGNO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6-7 SETTEMBRE: GO Diving ANZ Show 17-19 OTTOBRE: Diving Talks 11-14 NOVEMBRE: DEMA Show Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join I NOSTRI SITI WEB - Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzature subacquee - Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito - Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Per supportare il canale, prendi in considerazione l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione qui sopra. Timestamp 00:00 Introduzione 01:35 Pubblicità Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterraneo 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 Non preoccuparti, è tutto a posto. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Sito web: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Per richieste commerciali: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Video suggeriti per te: ▶️ Italiano: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ===================================== Dichiarazione di non responsabilità: le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale. Il contenuto di questo video, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, ha solo scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione impartita da un istruttore subacqueo qualificato.

Elenco completo degli spettacoli di immersioni con link:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 GENNAIO: Boot Düsseldorf (Salone Nautico Internazionale)
1-2 FEBBRAIO: Duikvaker
21-23 FEBBRAIO: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21-23 FEBBRAIO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malesia
1-2 MARZO: GO Diving Show (il salone delle immersioni del Regno Unito)
15-16 MARZO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28-30 MARZO: Mediterranean Diving Show
4-6 APRILE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAGGIO: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 MAGGIO – 1 GIUGNO: Scuba Show
13-15 GIUGNO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6-7 SETTEMBRE: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 OTTOBRE: Diving Talks
11-14 NOVEMBRE: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.
00: Introduzione a 00
01:35 Pubblicità Scuba.com
02:35 Due passi
03:15 EUDI
04:23 Ora solare
05:04 GO Spettacolo di immersioni UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterraneo
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Spettacolo subacqueo
09:36 ORA
10:06 GO Immersioni ANZ
11:09 Conversazioni sulle immersioni
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

I migliori spettacoli di immersioni del 2025 da non perdere | Calendario globale degli eventi subacquei

Sottoscrivi

TENIAMOCI IN CONTATTO!

Ricevi una raccolta settimanale di tutte le notizie e gli articoli di Divernet Maschera subacquea
Non facciamo spam! Leggi il nostro politica sulla riservatezza per maggiori informazioni.
Sottoscrivi
Notifica
ospite

0 Commenti
I più votati
Nuovi Arrivi il più vecchio
Feedback in linea
Visualizza tutti i commenti
Commenti recenti
Platone Alessiade: Segnalato cimitero sottomarino della Seconda Guerra Mondiale al largo della Tunisia
Gregg S: Ti presentiamo Shearwater Peregrine TX: il computer subacqueo con aria integrata definitivo
James Adams: Il tentativo del cacciatore di tesori di recuperare il relitto poco profondo è stato ribaltato
Dave Diver: Sentiti come un re a Marsa Nakari
Trish: Hal Watts: La scomparsa del signor Scuba
Notizie recenti
More dive-boat fires bedevil Thailand More dive-boat fires bedevil Thailand
Progetto corallino ReefSeed accolto con favore alle Maldive Progetto corallino ReefSeed accolto con favore alle Maldive
Subacquei multati per aver tormentato una tartaruga in Malesia Subacquei multati per aver tormentato una tartaruga in Malesia
I subacquei abbandonati in mare valutano l'azione per negligenza I subacquei abbandonati in mare valutano l'azione per negligenza
Soft Magic Descending fa centro con i giudici subacquei Soft Magic Descending fa centro con i giudici subacquei
Immersioni sotto il ghiaccio, trazioni: gli apneisti puntano ai libri dei record Immersioni sotto il ghiaccio, trazioni: gli apneisti puntano ai libri dei record
Seguici sui social
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Discussioni Tiktok
Le immagini non attribuite su questo sito sono copyright del fotografo.
Contatta la rivista DIVER per i dettagli.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Discussioni Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media limitata. Tutti i diritti riservati.
Abbonamenti regalo
Abbonati a £3/mese