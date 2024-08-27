La più grande risorsa online per i subacquei
La più grande risorsa online per i subacquei
Cerca
Chiudi questa casella di ricerca.

From sharkbite victim to Paralympian – in 15 months

1 utente leggendo questo post
Segui Divernet su Google News
Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter settimanale
Ali Truwit (right) is now part of the US Paralympics team
Ali Truwit (right) is now part of the US Paralympics team

In May last year, 22-year-old Ali Truwit was snorkelling from a boat in the Turks & Caicos Islands with a fellow-swimmer from the Yale University team, Sophie Pilkinton. 

The friends had been enjoying a holiday to celebrate their graduation – but at this point the trip took a dark turn. 

The area was not known for sharks, but what was later thought to have been a bull shark suddenly approached “and started attacking us and aggressively bumping us and ramming us from underneath,” as Truwit told NBC News.

“We fought back and shoved and kicked, but pretty quickly it got my leg in its mouth. And the next thing I knew, it had bitten off my foot and part of my leg.”

Yet now, barely 15 months after the traumatic encounter, Truwit is preparing to compete in three international races with the US team at the Paris Paralympic Games. 

As the shark circled, it was Truwit’s swimming training that came to the fore. “We made the split-second decision to swim for our lives, roughly 75 yards in the open ocean water back to the boat,” she said.

The two women made it to the safety of the vessel where Pilkinton, in an action Truwit credits for saving her life, staunched the bleeding with a tourniquet.

She was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment before being flown back to the USA for surgery. She underwent three operations: two in Miami to fight infection, and then in New York, on her 23rd birthday, her left leg was amputated below the knee. 

Harrowing flashbacks

Part of Truwit’s rehabilitation involved pool-work, and she was helped by her former college swimming coach Jamie Barone. Getting back into water, even the family pool in Darien, Connecticut, proved psychologically challenging at first because immersion and splashing sounds would trigger harrowing flashbacks to the shark encounter.

Describing Truwit as “the hardest worker I’ve ever met”, Barone says that she never missed a day of practice, with the flashbacks and discomfort reducing the harder she worked. 

Although her initial objective had been simply to learn to use her prosthetic leg and regain her strength, by December Truwit was swimming freestyle and backstroke in the US Paralympics Swimming National Championships in Orlando, Florida – and won a medal.

Ideas of competing in the Los Angeles Paralympics in 2028 then gave way to a more ambitious drive towards Paris in 2024.

After the shark bite: Ali Truwit
Still swimming competitively – Ali Truwit

This April Truwit swam the 400m freestyle, in the S10 category for swimmers with physical impairment affecting a joint, at an international competition in Portugal. Then, at trials in late June, she won the events that qualified her for the US Paralympics team – the 400m and 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

Becoming water-safe

Truwit has also found time to launch a foundation called Stronger Than You Think. “I have come to understand how expensive prosthetics are and how little is covered by insurance,” she says. “I’ve also been reminded how critical being a capable swimmer was to my survival.  

"Ho iniziato Più forte di quanto pensi to help people in need of financial assistance with their prosthetics, as well as to help people become water-safe.”

Calling the swimmer “inspirational”, Connecticut’s governor has designated tomorrow (28 August), the day the Paralympics begin, as Ali Truwit Day in the state. 

“I’m unique in that I was attacked by a shark, but I’m not unique in that we all go through hardship and trauma and tough times in life and we all have the capacity to rise back up,” Truwit told NBC.

Anche su Divernet: ‘FREAK EVENT’: SNORKELLER PLAYS DOWN SHARK BITE, OCEANIC WHITETIP SHARK BITES COMPETITIVE FREEDIVER, STUART COVE’S INVESTIGATES AFTER SHARK BITES BOY, DOES FEWER SHARK BITES MEAN FEWER SHARKS?

Ultime Episodio podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
Questa settimana nel podcast, i primi risarcimenti per le spese sostenute per la morte di 34 persone morte quando la nave da crociera californiana Conception prese fuoco nel 2019 sono stati ordinati da un giudice federale degli Stati Uniti, chiedendosi se il suo capitano Jerry Boylan sia nella posizione di pagare il conto rimane poco chiaro. Le culle per i piccoli coralli progettate per frustrare i predatori a trentadue denti come i pesci pappagallo potrebbero essere utilizzate come parte di un’iniziativa volta a riabilitare le barriere coralline colpite da eventi di disturbo come lo sbiancamento dei coralli. Il Museo delle immersioni di Gosport è stato chiuso nel 2024 per il restauro del suo "edificio umido classificato di Grado II*", ma ha piani ambiziosi per riaprire dal prossimo giugno, in un luogo più asciutto e con nuove mostre. https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs- supporto/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot- cradles-a-coral-game-changer/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/ Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag .com/join Acquisti attrezzatura: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ----- I NOSTRI SITI WEB Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo subacqueo nel Regno Unito Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi ------- -------------------------------------------------- -------------------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https:// twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né sono implicite come sostitutive dell'addestramento professionale SCUBA. Tutti i contenuti, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuti in questo video sono solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituiscono l'addestramento da parte di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato.

Questa settimana nel podcast, i primi risarcimenti per le spese sostenute per la morte di 34 persone morte quando la nave da crociera californiana Conception prese fuoco nel 2019 sono stati ordinati da un giudice federale degli Stati Uniti, chiedendosi se il suo capitano Jerry Boylan sia nella posizione di pagare il conto rimane poco chiaro. Le culle per i piccoli coralli progettate per frustrare i predatori a trentadue denti come i pesci pappagallo potrebbero essere utilizzate come parte di un’iniziativa volta a riabilitare le barriere coralline colpite da eventi di disturbo come lo sbiancamento dei coralli. Il Museo delle immersioni di Gosport è stato chiuso nel 2024 per il restauro del suo "edificio umido classificato di Grado II*", ma ha piani ambiziosi per riaprire dal prossimo giugno, in un luogo più asciutto e con nuove mostre.


https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs-support/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o
https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot-cradles-a-coral-game-changer/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg
https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/


Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Acquisti di attrezzatura: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né sono implicite come sostitutive dell'addestramento professionale SCUBA. Tutti i contenuti, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuti in questo video sono solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituiscono l'addestramento da parte di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5CNTQ4NEJFQThFNzg4Q0Qz

Solo $ 34 di risarcimento dopo 5 anni #scuba #news #podcast

Visita Scuba.com con questo link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www .scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- I NOSTRI SITI Sito web: https:/ /www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sito web di immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sito web di notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio: https:// www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi ------------------- -------------------------------------------------- -------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www .instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né sono implicite come sostitutive dell'addestramento professionale SCUBA. Tutti i contenuti, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuti in questo video sono solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituiscono l'addestramento da parte di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato. 00:00 Introduzione 00:52 Scuba.com 02:09 Cura dei piedi pre-immersione 08:20 Cura dei piedi post-immersione

Visita Scuba.com con questo link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Acquisti di attrezzatura: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né sono implicite come sostitutive dell'addestramento professionale SCUBA. Tutti i contenuti, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuti in questo video sono solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituiscono l'addestramento da parte di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato.
00: Introduzione a 00
00:52 Scuba.com
02:09 Cura dei piedi prima dell'immersione
08:20 Cura dei piedi post-immersione

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MzQwRDA4N0ZGRTNBNTE2

Cura dei piedi per le immersioni subacquee #scuba #howto

Come si instrada il tubo della muta stagna? #askmarkanything @denisb8426 #askmark Ciao Mark, di recente ho fatto le mie prime immersioni con una muta stagna. A terra ho avuto alcune discussioni sul percorso del tubo di gonfiaggio della muta stagna. I miei amici più esperti mi hanno detto di metterlo sopra l'imbracatura... quindi solo dalla prima fase... sotto il braccio... fino alla muta stagna. Ho visto molti video in cui la gente lo mette SOTTO l'imbracatura... Hai motivi per fare l'uno o l'altro? Saluti dalla Germania. Buon divertimento! Denis #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINK Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Acquisti attrezzatura: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ I NOSTRI SITI Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Attrezzatura subacquea Sito web delle recensioni: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Sito web di notizie su immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Sito web dell'unico spettacolo subacqueo nel Regno Unito: https:/ /www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi -------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né sono implicite come sostitutive dell'addestramento professionale SCUBA. Tutti i contenuti, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuti in questo video sono solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituiscono l'addestramento da parte di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato.

Come si instrada il tubo della muta stagna? #askmarkanything

@denisb8426
#askmark Ciao Mark, di recente ho fatto le mie prime immersioni con la muta stagna. A terra ho avuto alcune discussioni sul percorso del tubo di gonfiaggio della muta stagna. I miei amici più esperti mi hanno detto di metterlo sopra l'imbracatura... quindi solo dalla prima fase... sotto il braccio... fino alla muta stagna. Ho visto molti video in cui la gente lo mette SOTTO l'imbracatura... Hai motivi per fare l'uno o l'altro? Saluti dalla Germania. Buon divertimento! Denis

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
COLLEGAMENTI

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Acquisti di attrezzatura: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né sono implicite come sostitutive dell'addestramento professionale SCUBA. Tutti i contenuti, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuti in questo video sono solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituiscono l'addestramento da parte di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41QUU4MjI2RjNBNjFENEY3

Come si instrada il tubo della muta stagna? @denisb8426 #askmark

Carica tutto ... Sottoscrivi

TENIAMOCI IN CONTATTO!

Ricevi una raccolta settimanale di tutte le notizie e gli articoli di Divernet Maschera subacquea
Non facciamo spam! Leggi il nostro politica sulla riservatezza per maggiori informazioni.

Sottoscrivi
Notifica
ospite

0 Commenti
I più votati
Nuovi Arrivi il più vecchio
Feedback in linea
Visualizza tutti i commenti
Commenti recenti
Nigel Haines: Delfino in cattività “gettato via con l’acqua sporca”
Io qqqqqq: Delfino in cattività “gettato via con l’acqua sporca”
Steve Weinmann: Risolto il mistero del “blip” del Titanic
Adi: Risolto il mistero del “blip” del Titanic
Adi: Risolto il mistero del “blip” del Titanic
Notizie recenti
BSAC chiede ai subacquei di effettuare le pulizie a settembre BSAC chiede ai subacquei di effettuare le pulizie a settembre
Paure di rottura per la raccolta del tesoro del naufragio Paure di rottura per la raccolta del tesoro del naufragio
La squadra di sub trova una notevole nave da guerra della Prima Guerra Mondiale a 1 m La squadra di sub trova una notevole nave da guerra della Prima Guerra Mondiale a 1 m
Divisione a 3 a sorpresa dei grandi squali bianchi Divisione a 3 a sorpresa dei grandi squali bianchi
Il Giappone "vendicativo" vuole Watson con l'accusa di bomba puzzolente del 2010 Il Giappone "vendicativo" vuole Watson con l'accusa di bomba puzzolente del 2010  
Causa Titan: Rush si considerava il "genio anticonformista" delle immersioni profonde Causa Titan: Rush si considerava il "genio anticonformista" delle immersioni profonde

SEGUICI SU

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Le immagini non attribuite su questo sito sono copyright del fotografo.
Contatta la rivista DIVER per i dettagli.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media limitata. Tutti i diritti riservati.

0
Amerei i tuoi pensieri, per favore commenta.x