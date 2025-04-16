Abbonamenti a riviste
Rimuovi gli annunci per £3/mese
Registrati

Il segreto per soffiare anelli di bolle perfetti

Seguici su Google News
Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter settimanale
Amelia de los Rios record-setting in the pool (GWR)
Amelia de los Rios record-setting in the pool (GWR)

Ever envied dive-guides for their ability to blow a succession of flawless bubble rings while you're hanging out with them on a safety stop?

Pro divers do get plenty of time to practise, but a few simple tips should set you on your way to similar opportunities to show off. US freediver Amelia de los Rios has taken the pastime to extremes and, after recently breaking two Guinness World Records for most bubble-rings blown under water, has been sharing her technique.

Lying at the bottom of a shallow pool in the Philippines, de los Rios broke the first record by producing 56 air-rings in a minute, but scored double-bubble by also producing the most air-rings blown under water in an unlimited time. For that record she produced a total of 81 – nine more than the previous champion. 

Forming an air-ring is easy enough, says de los Rios – it’s finding the best depth and setting the correct rhythm that is the trickier part. 

“Trying to produce bubble-rings at 5m is much harder than trying it at 1.5m,” she says. Go too shallow, she says, and the bubbles will break each other up.

Forever blowing bubbles: freediver Amelia de los Rios
Forever blowing bubbles: freediver Amelia de los Rios

Depth set, you create the bubble-rings: “All you do is you put some pressure in your cheeks, and you stick your tongue out, and you suck it back in,” de los Rios told Guinness World Records.

“Then the thing you have to do is get a rhythm,” she says. “If you make it too fast the bubbles will kill each other, so the speed is really important for the survival of the bubbles.” If one ring makes it to the surface intact within another, all the better.

Hawaii-based de los Rios, who describes herself as a ”bubble clown”, says that air-ring practice had been part of her freediving training, while developing her lung capacity through freediving was key to her success.

Static apnea is her competition speciality, and 7min 7sec her current breath-hold record – a time that broke her own US national record earlier this month at the AIDA Panglao Pool Championship in the Philippines.

“I was a kid that failed physical education several times and was never picked for any teams,” she admits. “And then suddenly, I found my superpower: holding my breath for diving or making bubble-rings!” 

Anche su Divernet: UNDERWATER MODEL SHOOTS JUST WENT INTO DECO, ICE-DIVES, PULL-UPS: FREEDIVERS TARGET RECORD BOOKS, SCUBA DASH ACROSS 7 CONTINENTS BRINGS WORLD RECORD, POD-BUILDER COMPLETES 120 DAYS UNDER SEA

Ultimi Episodio podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
Visita il sito web del Wakatobi Resort: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Sconto del 15% sull'offerta eSIM internazionale Usa il codice: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I NOSTRI SITI WEB Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie sulle immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito Sito web: Italiano: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti i tuoi articoli essenziali per l'attrezzatura. Considera di utilizzare il link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutti i contenuti, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuti in questo video sono solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituiscono la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

Visita il sito web del resort Wakatobi:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Offerta eSIM internazionale con sconto del 15% Usa il codice: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

È questo il miglior centro immersioni di sempre? W\@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark Ciao, riguardo ai DSMB. Non sono affatto un esperto e solitamente lo utilizzo correttamente. Questo fine settimana ci siamo immersi in una corrente molto forte e ho quasi perso il fiato mentre la tiravo fuori (gonfiandola con la bocca) perché si è impigliata un po' nell'erogatore. Mi ha fatto una paura fottuta. Esiste una specie di "cilindro" che mi permetta di tenere il mio erogatore in bocca e di rilasciarlo in modo più sicuro? Non ho provato a farlo con il mio LPI... ma immagino che si aggroviglierebbe anche lì. Grazie. Visita il nostro sito Web per ulteriori notizie sulle immersioni, fotografie subacquee, suggerimenti e consigli e resoconti di viaggio: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Importanti link di affiliazione da seguire 🔗 Ottieni il 15% di sconto sull'offerta eSIM internazionale! Usa il codice: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Acquista attrezzatura subacquea qui: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Sito web: https://divernet.com/ Sito web: https://godivingshow.com/ Sito web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Per richieste commerciali: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Video suggeriti per te: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ Italiano: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ Informazioni su Scuba Diver Magazine. Benvenuti alla rivista Scuba Diver! Siamo appassionati di tutto ciò che riguarda il mondo sottomarino. In qualità di rivista distribuita gratuitamente in Europa, Australia, Nuova Zelanda e Nord America, vi proponiamo le ultime novità in fatto di immersioni subacquee, da destinazioni di viaggio epiche e recensioni oneste sull'attrezzatura a consigli di esperti, notizie e storie subacquee stimolanti. Che tu sia un subacqueo esperto o che tu stia appena iniziando il tuo viaggio subacqueo, i nostri contenuti sono pensati per tenerti informato, ispirato e pronto per la tua prossima immersione. Entra, esplora e resta in contatto con noi nel mondo delle immersioni subacquee! Unisciti a noi e non perderti nessuna avventura! Per richieste commerciali, utilizzare le informazioni di contatto riportate di seguito: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Ti piace fare immersioni subacquee? Iscriviti subito per ricevere suggerimenti per viaggi subacquei, recensioni di attrezzature, consigli sulle immersioni, immersioni epiche, notizie sulle immersioni e storie subacquee!

@sennacher
#askmark Ciao, riguardo alle DSMB. Non sono affatto un esperto e di solito le utilizzo correttamente. Questo fine settimana ci siamo immersi in una corrente molto forte e ho quasi perso il fiato mentre le utilizzavo (gonfiandole con la bocca) perché si sono aggrovigliate un po' con l'erogatore. Mi sono spaventato a morte, quindi. C'è una specie di "cilindretto" per tenere l'erogatore in bocca e utilizzarlo in modo più sicuro? Non ho provato a farlo con il mio LPI... ma immagino che si aggroviglierebbe anche lui.
Grazie
Per ulteriori notizie sulle immersioni, fotografie subacquee, suggerimenti e consigli e resoconti di viaggio, visita il nostro sito web: https://divernet.com/

✅ Link di affiliazione importanti da seguire

🔗 Ottieni il 15% di sconto sull'offerta eSIM internazionale! Usa il codice: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Acquista attrezzatura subacquea qui:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Rimani in contatto con noi.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Discussioni: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Sito web: https://divernet.com/
Sito web: https://godivingshow.com/
Sito web: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Per richieste commerciali: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Video consigliati per te:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Informazioni su Scuba Diver Magazine.

Benvenuti su Scuba Diver Magazine! Siamo appassionati di tutto ciò che riguarda il mondo sottomarino. Come rivista gratuita in Europa, Nuova Zelanda e Nord America, vi offriamo le ultime novità sulle immersioni subacquee, da destinazioni di viaggio epiche e recensioni oneste sull'attrezzatura a consigli di esperti, notizie e storie subacquee stimolanti.

Che tu sia un subacqueo esperto o che tu stia appena iniziando il tuo viaggio subacqueo, i nostri contenuti sono pensati per tenerti informato, ispirato e pronto per la tua prossima immersione. Immergiti, esplora e rimani in contatto con il mondo delle immersioni subacquee con noi! Unisciti a noi e non perderti nessuna avventura!

Per richieste commerciali, utilizzare le informazioni di contatto riportate di seguito:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Ami le immersioni subacquee? Iscriviti ora per ricevere consigli di viaggio, recensioni di attrezzatura, consigli subacquei, immersioni epiche, notizie sulle immersioni e storie subacquee!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 Frasi correlate:



Hashtags

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

Esiste un modo più semplice per implementare un dSMB?

Come funzionano le valvole twinset nelle immersioni subacquee | Esercizi di spegnimento e suggerimenti per l'isolatore spiegati #immersioni subacquee #askmark #twinset Hai dubbi su come utilizzare le valvole twinset o su come eseguire correttamente un esercizio di spegnimento delle valvole? Non sei solo. In questa puntata di AskMark, Mark spiega come funzionano le valvole nelle bombole gemellari, incluso come aprirle e chiuderle in sicurezza, come funzionano le valvole di isolamento e perché i trapani per valvole (noti anche come trapani di arresto o V-Drill) sono fondamentali per diagnosticare le perdite durante le immersioni tecniche e ricreative. Per ulteriori notizie sulle immersioni, fotografie subacquee, suggerimenti e consigli e resoconti di viaggio, visita il nostro sito Web: https://divernet.com/ Mark condivide anche suggerimenti sulla memoria muscolare per raggiungere i pali sinistro e destro, sulla logica isolatore-prima e isolatore-dopo e su come evitare di stringere troppo o di posizionare la valvola in modo non sicuro. Questa guida è perfetta per i subacquei che passano alle bombole twinset, per i subacquei sidemount curiosi di conoscere le configurazioni manifold o per chiunque voglia migliorare le proprie capacità di gestione del gas. Raccontaci nei commenti come il tuo istruttore ha insegnato gli esercizi sulle valvole e non dimenticare di lasciare le tue domande usando #AskMark per essere menzionato in un futuro video. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Link di affiliazione importanti da seguire 🔗 Ottieni il 15% di sconto sull'offerta eSIM internazionale! Usa il codice: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Acquista attrezzatura subacquea qui: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join I NOSTRI SITI WEB - Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea - Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito - Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Per supportare il canale, prendi in considerazione l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione qui sopra. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Sito web: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Per richieste commerciali: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Video suggeriti per te: ▶️ Italiano: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ==================================== Dichiarazione di non responsabilità: le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale. Il contenuto di questo video, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, ha solo scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione impartita da un istruttore subacqueo qualificato.

Come funzionano le valvole sui cilindri gemelli? #askmark
@mostafamewally1
#askmark Ciao Mark. Potresti fare un video su come gestire le valvole e il collettore sui cilindri gemelli? È complicato ricordare in che modo aprire le valvole ed è facile sbagliarsi, soprattutto in caso di emergenza. Grazie
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Offerta eSIM internazionale con sconto del 15% Usa il codice: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Come funzionano le valvole Twinset nelle immersioni subacquee | Esercizi di arresto e suggerimenti per l'isolatore spiegati

Sottoscrivi

TENIAMOCI IN CONTATTO!

Ricevi una raccolta settimanale di tutte le notizie e gli articoli di Divernet Maschera subacquea
Non facciamo spam! Leggi il nostro politica sulla riservatezza per maggiori informazioni.
Sottoscrivi
Notifica
ospite

0 Commenti
I più votati
Nuovi Arrivi il più vecchio
Feedback in linea
Visualizza tutti i commenti
Commenti recenti
Platone Alessiade: Segnalato cimitero sottomarino della Seconda Guerra Mondiale al largo della Tunisia
Gregg S: Ti presentiamo Shearwater Peregrine TX: il computer subacqueo con aria integrata definitivo
James Adams: Il tentativo del cacciatore di tesori di recuperare il relitto poco profondo è stato ribaltato
Dave Diver: Sentiti come un re a Marsa Nakari
Trish: Hal Watts: La scomparsa del signor Scuba
Notizie recenti
Il segreto per soffiare anelli di bolle perfetti Il segreto per soffiare anelli di bolle perfetti
Concorso fotografico Nautilus Scuba Club 2025 Concorso fotografico Nautilus Scuba Club 2025
I subacquei esplorano le "Uova e pancetta" di Nelson al largo dell'Uruguay I subacquei esplorano le "Uova e pancetta" di Nelson al largo dell'Uruguay
Fine di un'era: Anne Hasson annuncia il ritiro da Aggressor Adventures Fine di un'era: Anne Hasson annuncia il ritiro da Aggressor Adventures
Altri incendi su imbarcazioni da immersione stanno mettendo a dura prova la Thailandia Altri incendi su imbarcazioni da immersione stanno mettendo a dura prova la Thailandia
Progetto corallino ReefSeed accolto con favore alle Maldive Progetto corallino ReefSeed accolto con favore alle Maldive
Seguici sui social
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Discussioni Tiktok
Le immagini non attribuite su questo sito sono copyright del fotografo.
Contatta la rivista DIVER per i dettagli.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Discussioni Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media limitata. Tutti i diritti riservati.
Abbonamenti regalo
Abbonati a £3/mese