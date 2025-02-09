Abbonamenti a riviste
Rimuovi gli annunci per £3/mese
Accedi

Amore a Niue: un regalo di San Valentino per i subacquei 

Seguici su Google News
Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter settimanale
Humpback whales swim in the seas of Niue (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Humpback whales swim in the seas of Niue (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

If you think that gifting a small stake in the South Pacific would make a loved one's Valentine’s Day, National Geographic Mari incontaminati wants to help you make the connection to bring that about.

For NZ $140 (about £63) you can sponsor for the next 20 years the protection of 1sq km of the waters off Niue, a tiny island but also the world’s largest raised coral atoll, said to host more than 100 observed coral species.

The vulnerable katuali sea snake can be found only in the island’s sea-caves, and its waters are a major breeding ground for humpback whales and home to one of the world’s biggest grey reef shark populations.    

A parrotfish (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
A parrotfish at Niue’s Beveridge Reef (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

Niue (pronounced Nee-oo-ay) has a human population of only 2,000 and lies 2,100km north-east of New Zealand between Fiji, Samoa and Tonga. 

National Geographic Pristine Seas collaborated with Niue on a scientific survey to document its marine biodiversity in 2023. It was the third stop on its Global Expedition, a five-year collaboration with central and western Pacific Island nations, and it became a supporter of Niue's stance on protecting the environment.

Niue's 100% protection

Niue is the only country in the world to have protected 100% of its territorial waters, says Pristine Seas, including a total ban on fishing and other human activities in the Moana Mahu Marine Protected Area, which covers 49,000sq km (40%) of its ocean area.

A Pristine Seas diver swims near a huge coral formation (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
A Pristine Seas diver swims near a huge coral formation (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

To help pay to maintain, monitor and enforce this MPA, Niue has developed a sustainable funding initiative that offers individuals and organisations the opportunity to sponsor a small portion of its marine sanctuary via its Ocean Conservation Commitments (OCCs). 

OCC seal
Niue fringing corals (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Niue fringing corals (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

That upkeep serves to allow nearby fish populations to be replenished, improving local fishing, providing jobs and economic benefits and building resilience against ocean-warming.

Le Niue & Ocean Wide (NOW) Trust administers the 127,000 OCCs and manages the investment. In return for your sponsorship, which is obtainable here, you receive a certificate suitable for framing.   

Anche su Divernet: PAUL ROSE: STILL DIVING THANKS TO A HYPERLITE 1, PRISTINE SEAS DÀ IL VIA A UN'IMPRESA PACIFIC VENTURE DI QUINQUE ANNI, PRISTINE SEAS ESPLORA LA MENO CONOSCIUTA PALAU



Ultime Episodio podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark, bel video, adoro i tuoi contenuti. Di recente ho fatto testare idraulicamente la mia bombola, era piena d'aria. Per quanto tempo si può tenere l'aria nella bombola prima di utilizzarla? Inoltre, un negozio di immersioni può scaricare l'aria e riempirla con nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I NOSTRI SITI WEB Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie sulle immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: Italiano: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti i tuoi articoli essenziali per l'attrezzatura. Considera di usare il link di affiliazione qui sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark, bel video, adoro i tuoi contenuti. Di recente ho fatto testare idraulicamente la mia bombola, era piena d'aria. Per quanto tempo si può tenere l'aria nella bombola prima di utilizzarla? Inoltre, un negozio di immersioni può svuotare l'aria e riempirla con nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Per quanto tempo puoi tenere l'aria in una bombola? #AskMark #immersioni subacquee

Elenco completo delle fiere subacquee con link: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 GENNAIO: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) 1-2 FEBBRAIO: Duikvaker 21-23 FEBBRAIO: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21-23 FEBBRAIO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malesia 1-2 MARZO: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 MARZO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 MARZO: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 APRILE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22-25 MAGGIO: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 MAGGIO – 1 GIUGNO: Scuba Show 13-15 GIUGNO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6-7 SETTEMBRE: GO Diving ANZ Show OTTOBRE 17-19: Diving Talks 11-14 NOVEMBRE: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I NOSTRI SITI WEB Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie sulle immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: Italiano: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti i tuoi articoli essenziali per l'attrezzatura. Considera di utilizzare il link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature. 00:00 Introduzione 01:35 Pubblicità Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterraneo 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Elenco completo degli spettacoli di immersioni con link:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 GENNAIO: Boot Düsseldorf (Salone Nautico Internazionale)
1-2 FEBBRAIO: Duikvaker
21-23 FEBBRAIO: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21-23 FEBBRAIO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malesia
1-2 MARZO: GO Diving Show (il salone delle immersioni del Regno Unito)
15-16 MARZO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28-30 MARZO: Mediterranean Diving Show
4-6 APRILE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAGGIO: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 MAGGIO – 1 GIUGNO: Scuba Show
13-15 GIUGNO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6-7 SETTEMBRE: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 OTTOBRE: Diving Talks
11-14 NOVEMBRE: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.
00: Introduzione a 00
01:35 Pubblicità Scuba.com
02:35 Due passi
03:15 EUDI
04:23 Ora solare
05:04 GO Spettacolo di immersioni UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterraneo
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Spettacolo subacqueo
09:36 ORA
10:06 GO Immersioni ANZ
11:09 Conversazioni sulle immersioni
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Prossimi spettacoli di immersioni nel 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Il subacqueo statunitense Barrington Scott ha stabilito un Guinness World Record verificato per il tempo più veloce di immersione subacquea in tutti e sette i continenti. Il Consiglio comunale di Cartagena afferma che si sta preparando a restringere l'accesso al sistema Cueva del Agua (grotta d'acqua) nella Spagna meridionale, in seguito alla morte di una subacquea di 37 anni avvenuta il 18 gennaio. E un costruttore di habitat sottomarini ha appena esteso il record per il tempo più lungo trascorso in immersione. Italiano: https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I NOSTRI SITI WEB Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie sulle immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera di utilizzare il link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

Il subacqueo statunitense Barrington Scott ha stabilito un Guinness World Record verificato per il tempo più veloce di immersione subacquea in tutti e sette i continenti. Il Consiglio comunale di Cartagena afferma che si sta preparando a restringere l'accesso al sistema Cueva del Agua (grotta d'acqua) nella Spagna meridionale, in seguito alla morte di una subacquea di 37 anni avvenuta il 18 gennaio. E un costruttore di habitat sottomarini ha appena esteso il record per il tempo più lungo trascorso in immersione.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Grotta spagnola chiusa dopo incidente mortale #subacquea #podcast #notizie

Sottoscrivi

TENIAMOCI IN CONTATTO!

Ricevi una raccolta settimanale di tutte le notizie e gli articoli di Divernet Maschera subacquea
Non facciamo spam! Leggi il nostro politica sulla riservatezza per maggiori informazioni.
Sottoscrivi
Notifica
ospite

0 Commenti
I più votati
Nuovi Arrivi il più vecchio
Feedback in linea
Visualizza tutti i commenti
Commenti recenti
microfono: 4 subacquei muoiono dopo essere stati risucchiati nel tubo
Al Catalfumo: Morte dei coralli nei Caraibi
Aidan Karley: Il sommozzatore sopravvive 60 ore in sacca d'aria
Darren: È possibile fare immersioni dopo un ictus?
Simone Walsh: Morte dei coralli nei Caraibi
Notizie recenti
Amore a Niue: un regalo di San Valentino per i subacquei Amore a Niue: un regalo di San Valentino per i subacquei 
Barca turistica si capovolge nel Golfo di Suez Barca turistica si capovolge nel Golfo di Suez
Le ultime orche prigioniere della Francia affrontano un destino incerto Le ultime orche prigioniere della Francia affrontano un destino incerto
Il romanzo grafico mette in risalto le immersioni nella rete fantasma Il romanzo grafico mette in risalto le immersioni nella rete fantasma
Il DNA lo dimostra: le orche uccidono per il fegato dello squalo bianco Il DNA lo dimostra: le orche uccidono per il fegato dello squalo bianco
"Siate cauti nella scelta delle imbarcazioni per immersioni nel Mar Rosso", avverte la MAIB "Siate cauti nella scelta delle imbarcazioni per immersioni nel Mar Rosso", avverte la MAIB
Seguici sui social
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Discussioni
Le immagini non attribuite su questo sito sono copyright del fotografo.
Contatta la rivista DIVER per i dettagli.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Discussioni
Copyright 2025 Rork Media limitata. Tutti i diritti riservati.
Abbonamenti regalo
Abbonati a £3/mese