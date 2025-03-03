Abbonamenti a riviste
Rimuovi gli annunci per £3/mese
Accedi

Le foto del subacqueo rivelano i cubi di barriera corallina in azione

Seguici su Google News
Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter settimanale
L'immagine UPY altamente raccomandata di un granchio in un cubo di barriera corallina (James Harris)
L'immagine UPY altamente raccomandata di un granchio in un cubo di barriera corallina (James Harris)

Those divers who studied the results of the recent Fotografo subacqueo dell'anno 2025 competition very closely might have noticed one entry that celebrated “reef cube technology”, a means of creating complex, biodiverse artificial reefs. 

Taken by British diver James Harris, the photograph showed a crab making use of a reef cube off Torquay in Devon and was “Highly Commended” in one of the contest’s 13 categories: British Waters – Living Together.

A collection of reef cubes in Torquay (James Harris)
A collection of reef cubes in Torquay (James Harris)

The reef cubes were conceived in 2015 by West Country divers who went on to form an eco-engineering company called ARC Marine to produce the plastics-free, carbon-neutral structures, which were designed to mimic natural shoreline complexities and could be interlocked.

After a pilot project at Torbay in 2018 the first intertidal reef-cube installation came in 2022 at Newlyn.

The Brixham-based company says that Harris’s fotografia reflects the role its installations play in offering shelter and security for marine creatures such as crustaceans, fish and molluscs.

A nursehound resting inside a reef cube (James Harris)
A nursehound resting inside a reef cube (James Harris)

“This image is a great representation of how these structures create safe spaces for marine life, and we’re proud to see the marine life of Devon recognised for its beauty,” commented ARC Marine co-founder and CEO Tom Birbeck. “We often overlook the British coastline but the marine life is incredible and rivals any other place in the world.”

Other underwater photographs of the company's products taken by Harris can be seen on this page.

Inside one of ARC marine’s large 1.5m reef cubes (James Harris)
Inside one of ARC marine’s large (1.5m) reef cubes (James Harris)

ARCO Marina collaborates with dive operators, councils in Devon and Cornwall and environmental organisations to find ways of creating sustainable dive-sites that it says can support both marine life and the diving industry.

Birbeck says he wants to see divers not only exploring thriving reef-sites but engaging directly in conservation efforts, monitoring reef health and learning how technology can be harnessed to protect the oceans.

He would also like ARC Marine to start its own reef-restoration programme, with “citizen-science” divers helping with the data collection.

A Marine Matt, one of ARC Marine’s other products (James Harris)
Marine Matt, one of ARC Marine’s other products, protects undersea cables and pipes (James Harris)

“Almost all of ARC Marine’s team are recreational divers,” says Birbeck. “It’s why we got into the reef-building business. We have long felt that the citizen-diver is an under-utilised resource that can kickstart a restoration revolution!” 

Anche su Divernet: I finanziamenti per la barriera corallina artificiale diventano pubblici, I subacquei hanno un ruolo da protagonista nelle storie sul clima della Cornovaglia, L'amore materno elegge il fotografo subacqueo dell'anno 2025

Ultime Episodio podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark, bel video, adoro i tuoi contenuti. Di recente ho fatto testare idraulicamente la mia bombola, era piena d'aria. Per quanto tempo si può tenere l'aria nella bombola prima di utilizzarla? Inoltre, un negozio di immersioni può scaricare l'aria e riempirla con nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I NOSTRI SITI WEB Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie sulle immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: Italiano: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti i tuoi articoli essenziali per l'attrezzatura. Considera di usare il link di affiliazione qui sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark, bel video, adoro i tuoi contenuti. Di recente ho fatto testare idraulicamente la mia bombola, era piena d'aria. Per quanto tempo si può tenere l'aria nella bombola prima di utilizzarla? Inoltre, un negozio di immersioni può svuotare l'aria e riempirla con nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Per quanto tempo puoi tenere l'aria in una bombola? #AskMark #immersioni subacquee

Elenco completo delle fiere subacquee con link: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 GENNAIO: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) 1-2 FEBBRAIO: Duikvaker 21-23 FEBBRAIO: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21-23 FEBBRAIO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malesia 1-2 MARZO: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 MARZO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 MARZO: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 APRILE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22-25 MAGGIO: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 MAGGIO – 1 GIUGNO: Scuba Show 13-15 GIUGNO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6-7 SETTEMBRE: GO Diving ANZ Show OTTOBRE 17-19: Diving Talks 11-14 NOVEMBRE: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I NOSTRI SITI WEB Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie sulle immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: Italiano: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti i tuoi articoli essenziali per l'attrezzatura. Considera di utilizzare il link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature. 00:00 Introduzione 01:35 Pubblicità Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterraneo 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Elenco completo degli spettacoli di immersioni con link:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 GENNAIO: Boot Düsseldorf (Salone Nautico Internazionale)
1-2 FEBBRAIO: Duikvaker
21-23 FEBBRAIO: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21-23 FEBBRAIO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malesia
1-2 MARZO: GO Diving Show (il salone delle immersioni del Regno Unito)
15-16 MARZO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28-30 MARZO: Mediterranean Diving Show
4-6 APRILE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAGGIO: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 MAGGIO – 1 GIUGNO: Scuba Show
13-15 GIUGNO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6-7 SETTEMBRE: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 OTTOBRE: Diving Talks
11-14 NOVEMBRE: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.
00: Introduzione a 00
01:35 Pubblicità Scuba.com
02:35 Due passi
03:15 EUDI
04:23 Ora solare
05:04 GO Spettacolo di immersioni UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterraneo
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Spettacolo subacqueo
09:36 ORA
10:06 GO Immersioni ANZ
11:09 Conversazioni sulle immersioni
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Prossimi spettacoli di immersioni nel 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Il subacqueo statunitense Barrington Scott ha stabilito un Guinness World Record verificato per il tempo più veloce di immersione subacquea in tutti e sette i continenti. Il Consiglio comunale di Cartagena afferma che si sta preparando a restringere l'accesso al sistema Cueva del Agua (grotta d'acqua) nella Spagna meridionale, in seguito alla morte di una subacquea di 37 anni avvenuta il 18 gennaio. E un costruttore di habitat sottomarini ha appena esteso il record per il tempo più lungo trascorso in immersione. Italiano: https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I NOSTRI SITI WEB Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie sulle immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera di utilizzare il link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

Il subacqueo statunitense Barrington Scott ha stabilito un Guinness World Record verificato per il tempo più veloce di immersione subacquea in tutti e sette i continenti. Il Consiglio comunale di Cartagena afferma che si sta preparando a restringere l'accesso al sistema Cueva del Agua (grotta d'acqua) nella Spagna meridionale, in seguito alla morte di una subacquea di 37 anni avvenuta il 18 gennaio. E un costruttore di habitat sottomarini ha appena esteso il record per il tempo più lungo trascorso in immersione.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Grotta spagnola chiusa dopo incidente mortale #subacquea #podcast #notizie

Sottoscrivi

TENIAMOCI IN CONTATTO!

Ricevi una raccolta settimanale di tutte le notizie e gli articoli di Divernet Maschera subacquea
Non facciamo spam! Leggi il nostro politica sulla riservatezza per maggiori informazioni.
Sottoscrivi
Notifica
ospite

0 Commenti
I più votati
Nuovi Arrivi il più vecchio
Feedback in linea
Visualizza tutti i commenti
Commenti recenti
Gaby Cortaberria: L'Irlanda ottiene la sua prima barriera corallina artificiale
Simone Walsh: Morte dei coralli nei Caraibi
Alessandro Basso: Nuova società acquisisce Scubaverse
Sara C. McDonald: Morte dei coralli nei Caraibi
Clark Ross: Diverse voci per dare forma all'azione per il clima nel primo sondaggio nazionale
Notizie recenti
Immersioni nel Mediterraneo quest'estate? Meglio leggere questo Immersioni nel Mediterraneo quest'estate? Meglio leggere questo
Due subacquei russi muoiono dopo la separazione nelle Filippine Due subacquei russi muoiono dopo la separazione nelle Filippine
DiveLogs presenta un libro di grande formato sulle migliori destinazioni per le immersioni al GO Diving Show DiveLogs presenta un libro di grande formato sulle migliori destinazioni per le immersioni al GO Diving Show
In Cina è stato rivendicato il "primo salvataggio riuscito in una grotta subacquea" In Cina è stato rivendicato il "primo salvataggio riuscito in una grotta subacquea"
BSAC porterà workshop, premi e azioni oceaniche al GO Diving Show BSAC porterà workshop, premi e azioni oceaniche al GO Diving Show
Il naufragio dell'Endurance mostra i suoi "veri colori" Il naufragio dell'Endurance mostra i suoi "veri colori"
Seguici sui social
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Discussioni
Le immagini non attribuite su questo sito sono copyright del fotografo.
Contatta la rivista DIVER per i dettagli.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Discussioni
Copyright 2025 Rork Media limitata. Tutti i diritti riservati.
Abbonamenti regalo
Abbonati a £3/mese