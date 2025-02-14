Abbonamenti a riviste
Rimuovi gli annunci per £3/mese
Accedi

Young Women Leading the Way in Fiji Watersports

Seguici su Google News
Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter settimanale
Young Women Leading the Way in Fiji Watersports

Fiji, with its crystal-clear waters, and stunning world-class coral reefs, has long been a haven for scuba diving enthusiasts seeking unparalleled biodiversity. What is exciting today is the growing number of young women from the islands who are breaking barriers and leading the charge in the scuba and watersports community. These rising stars are not just pushing the limits of their sport but also inspiring future generations of girls and young women to dive in. make a splash, and take on the ocean.

Corso MSAF BM RME6 25 gennaio 26
Young Women Leading the Way in Fiji Watersports 3



Il team di Resort sulla spiaggia di Volivoli, Fiji’s most experienced and qualified dive resort is dedicated to nurturing young Fijian women and showing that the sea is not just for the boys. Athletes like Asivina (Intern), Suliana (Divemaster), Zara (Master Diver), Adi (Intern) and Kelera (Divemaster) are making waves on the international scene, proving that women in Fiji are just as skilled and daring in the water as anywhere else in the world.

These young women are changing gender norms in Fiji and encouraging more girls to pick up a set of fins and a mask and start their journey into the underwater world. Along with 19 of their colleagues these 5 young women recently also completed their Restricted Master Engineer Class 6 (RME6) Captains courses as part of a joint venture between Volivoli Beach Resort, Ra Divers Fiji, and Marine Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF).

Corso MSAF BM RME6 25 gennaio 25
Young Women Leading the Way in Fiji Watersports 4



In addition to their physical prowess, these women are using their platforms to advocate for environmental conservation. As stewards of the ocean, they are at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices and raising awareness about the importance of protecting Fiji's delicate marine ecosystems.

Fiji’s future in watersports looks bright, thanks to the rising influence of these trailblazing young women. As more girls take inspiration from their successes, we can expect to see an even greater surge of female Dive Professionals under the waves, the ocean is theirs to conquer, and they are doing it with strength, skill, and style.

Ultime Episodio podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark, bel video, adoro i tuoi contenuti. Di recente ho fatto testare idraulicamente la mia bombola, era piena d'aria. Per quanto tempo si può tenere l'aria nella bombola prima di utilizzarla? Inoltre, un negozio di immersioni può scaricare l'aria e riempirla con nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I NOSTRI SITI WEB Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie sulle immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: Italiano: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti i tuoi articoli essenziali per l'attrezzatura. Considera di usare il link di affiliazione qui sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark, bel video, adoro i tuoi contenuti. Di recente ho fatto testare idraulicamente la mia bombola, era piena d'aria. Per quanto tempo si può tenere l'aria nella bombola prima di utilizzarla? Inoltre, un negozio di immersioni può svuotare l'aria e riempirla con nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Per quanto tempo puoi tenere l'aria in una bombola? #AskMark #immersioni subacquee

Elenco completo delle fiere subacquee con link: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 GENNAIO: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) 1-2 FEBBRAIO: Duikvaker 21-23 FEBBRAIO: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21-23 FEBBRAIO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malesia 1-2 MARZO: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 MARZO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 MARZO: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 APRILE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22-25 MAGGIO: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 MAGGIO – 1 GIUGNO: Scuba Show 13-15 GIUGNO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6-7 SETTEMBRE: GO Diving ANZ Show OTTOBRE 17-19: Diving Talks 11-14 NOVEMBRE: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I NOSTRI SITI WEB Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie sulle immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: Italiano: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti i tuoi articoli essenziali per l'attrezzatura. Considera di utilizzare il link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature. 00:00 Introduzione 01:35 Pubblicità Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterraneo 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Elenco completo degli spettacoli di immersioni con link:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 GENNAIO: Boot Düsseldorf (Salone Nautico Internazionale)
1-2 FEBBRAIO: Duikvaker
21-23 FEBBRAIO: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21-23 FEBBRAIO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malesia
1-2 MARZO: GO Diving Show (il salone delle immersioni del Regno Unito)
15-16 MARZO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28-30 MARZO: Mediterranean Diving Show
4-6 APRILE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAGGIO: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 MAGGIO – 1 GIUGNO: Scuba Show
13-15 GIUGNO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6-7 SETTEMBRE: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 OTTOBRE: Diving Talks
11-14 NOVEMBRE: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.
00: Introduzione a 00
01:35 Pubblicità Scuba.com
02:35 Due passi
03:15 EUDI
04:23 Ora solare
05:04 GO Spettacolo di immersioni UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterraneo
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Spettacolo subacqueo
09:36 ORA
10:06 GO Immersioni ANZ
11:09 Conversazioni sulle immersioni
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Prossimi spettacoli di immersioni nel 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Il subacqueo statunitense Barrington Scott ha stabilito un Guinness World Record verificato per il tempo più veloce di immersione subacquea in tutti e sette i continenti. Il Consiglio comunale di Cartagena afferma che si sta preparando a restringere l'accesso al sistema Cueva del Agua (grotta d'acqua) nella Spagna meridionale, in seguito alla morte di una subacquea di 37 anni avvenuta il 18 gennaio. E un costruttore di habitat sottomarini ha appena esteso il record per il tempo più lungo trascorso in immersione. Italiano: https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Diventa un fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- I NOSTRI SITI WEB Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, recensioni di attrezzatura subacquea Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie sulle immersioni, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico Dive Show nel Regno Unito Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera di utilizzare il link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale. Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

Il subacqueo statunitense Barrington Scott ha stabilito un Guinness World Record verificato per il tempo più veloce di immersione subacquea in tutti e sette i continenti. Il Consiglio comunale di Cartagena afferma che si sta preparando a restringere l'accesso al sistema Cueva del Agua (grotta d'acqua) nella Spagna meridionale, in seguito alla morte di una subacquea di 37 anni avvenuta il 18 gennaio. E un costruttore di habitat sottomarini ha appena esteso il record per il tempo più lungo trascorso in immersione.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Diventa fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACQUISTI DI ATTREZZATURA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
I NOSTRI SITI

Sito web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Immersioni subacquee, Fotografia subacquea, Suggerimenti e consigli, Recensioni attrezzatura subacquea
Sito web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Notizie subacquee, fotografia subacquea, suggerimenti e consigli, resoconti di viaggio
Sito web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L'unico spettacolo di immersioni nel Regno Unito
Sito web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Per la pubblicità all'interno dei nostri marchi
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Collaboriamo con https://www.scuba.com e https://www.mikesdivestore.com per tutti gli elementi essenziali della tua attrezzatura. Considera l'utilizzo del link di affiliazione sopra per supportare il canale.

Le informazioni contenute in questo video non intendono né implicano di sostituire la formazione subacquea professionale o le raccomandazioni per ogni produttore. Tutto il contenuto, inclusi testo, grafica, immagini e informazioni, contenuto in questo video è solo a scopo informativo generale e non sostituisce la formazione di un istruttore subacqueo qualificato o requisiti specifici dei produttori di attrezzature.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Grotta spagnola chiusa dopo incidente mortale #subacquea #podcast #notizie

Sottoscrivi

TENIAMOCI IN CONTATTO!

Ricevi una raccolta settimanale di tutte le notizie e gli articoli di Divernet Maschera subacquea
Non facciamo spam! Leggi il nostro politica sulla riservatezza per maggiori informazioni.
Sottoscrivi
Notifica
ospite

0 Commenti
I più votati
Nuovi Arrivi il più vecchio
Feedback in linea
Visualizza tutti i commenti
Commenti recenti
microfono: 4 subacquei muoiono dopo essere stati risucchiati nel tubo
Al Catalfumo: Morte dei coralli nei Caraibi
Aidan Karley: Il sommozzatore sopravvive 60 ore in sacca d'aria
Darren: È possibile fare immersioni dopo un ictus?
Simone Walsh: Morte dei coralli nei Caraibi
Notizie recenti
Il tour australiano dell'Ocean Film Festival 2025 inizia a marzo Il tour australiano dell'Ocean Film Festival 2025 inizia a marzo
U-352 - Naufragio della Seconda Guerra Mondiale nella Carolina del Nord U-352 - Naufragio della Seconda Guerra Mondiale nella Carolina del Nord
Diverse voci per dare forma all'azione per il clima nel primo sondaggio nazionale Diverse voci per dare forma all'azione per il clima nel primo sondaggio nazionale
Un'altra megattera liberata al largo di Skye Un'altra megattera liberata al largo di Skye
L'IPO ha colpito un sub britannico a Crystal Rock a Komodo L'IPO ha colpito un sub britannico a Crystal Rock a Komodo
Guarda Diving into the Darkness con Suunto Guarda Diving into the Darkness con Suunto
Seguici sui social
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Discussioni
Le immagini non attribuite su questo sito sono copyright del fotografo.
Contatta la rivista DIVER per i dettagli.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Discussioni
Copyright 2025 Rork Media limitata. Tutti i diritti riservati.
Abbonamenti regalo
Abbonati a £3/mese