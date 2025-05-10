Scuba Diver ANZ Numero 81 Disponibile ora

Abbonamenti a riviste
Scuba Diver ANZ Numero 81

Riepilogo delle notizie
Australia’s first Snorkel-Out for Climate, global experts unite at Soneva Fushi, and HMAS Brisbane bears the brunt of Cyclone Alfred.

Australia
In Melbourne’s shore diving paradise of the Mornington Peninsula, local knowledge is optional for a number of dive sites, as PT Hirschfield explains.

Tailandia
The island of Koh Lanta is the closest jump-off point for some of the best dive sites in Thailand’s southern Andaman Sea, the best known of which are Hin Mueng, Hin Daeng and the islets of Koh Haa.

Le Isole Salomone
It’s a romantic notion most of us have, but very few realise… Find an island paradise, far from the modern world, and then transform it into a desert island dream. But where would you do it? And, more importantly, how? Don Silcock finds out.

Divers Alert Network
Hints and advice to make your boat dives safer and more enjoyable.

DAN Medical Line
Divers Alert Network experts discuss recovering from decompression sickness.

Diving With… Daniel Sly
PT Hirschfield chats with the Irradiation Engineer with a talent for capturing stunning marine life portraits.

Angolo della conservazione
The blue groper has been thrown a lifeline in New South Wales, as the Marine Conservation Society explains.

TECH: Filming in darkness
Filming in a dark, submerged world doesn’t come without its challenges, as TV adventurer extraordinaire Andy Torbet explains.

Le Maldive
Fuvahmulah is just a speck in the Indian Ocean, but this tiny equatorial island in the far south of the Maldives is earning a big reputation, thanks to its resident population of tiger sharks, as Andrew Nieuwenhof showcases.

Australia
In 1967, the members of the Underwater Research Group of Queensland had a novel idea of creating a dive site in Brisbane’s Moreton Bay, and a year later, they sunk an old dredging barge, thus creating the world’s first artificial reef built by divers for divers, as Helen Rose and Nigel Marsh explain.

Cosa c'è di nuovo
New products coming to market, including the Apeks EVX, NRC AirPro Nano nitrox membrane system, Scubapro Navigator Lite, and the OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2.

Prova extra
Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the well- priced Seac IT 500 Ice regulator.

@jaketarren #askmark Ciao! Sto imparando a conoscere il sidemount e faccio fatica a trovare un esempio chiaro di come installare le bombole. So che sarà trattato durante il corso, ma ho bisogno di sapere cosa prendere prima di iniziare il corso, non c'è un buon negozio di sidemount vicino a me. Puoi mostrarmi come si installano le bombole sidemount e deco/stage, per favore?

@jaketarren
#askmark Ciao! Sto imparando a usare il sidemount e faccio fatica a trovare un esempio chiaro di come montare le bombole. So che sarà trattato durante il corso, ma devo sapere cosa comprare prima di seguire il corso, non c'è un buon negozio di sidemount vicino a casa mia.

Puoi mostrarmi come sono montati i serbatoi laterali e quelli di decompressione/stadio, per favore?

Come si monta un cilindro Sidemount?

@martink72
#askmark Come posso attaccare una luce lampeggiante al mio bicilindrico o monocilindrico in modo che il mio compagno possa vedermi/trovarmi anche in condizioni di scarsa visibilità o di notte? Il cordino tipico di questi dispositivi fa sempre cadere la luce verso il basso, oscurandola.
Come posso collegarmi a una luce stroboscopica lampeggiante in modo che il mio compagno possa vedermi? #askmark #immersioni

È questo il miglior centro immersioni di sempre? W\@wakatobidiveresort

