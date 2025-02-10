Scuba Diver ANZ Numero 78 Disponibile ora

Riepilogo delle notizie

The Ocean Lovers Festival is back in Sydney in March, new protection for endangered sharks and rays, plans for a global plastics treaty, and Diveplanit Travel hits Las Vegas.

Australia

Todd Thimios provides a useful diving guide to the underwater wonders of Ningaloo.

Filippine

Adrian Stacey analizza più da vicino una vera storia di successo nella salvaguardia dell'ambiente marino nelle Filippine.

Indonesia, seconda parte

Byron Conroy continua il suo secondo pellegrinaggio al Bunaken Marine Park e al Siladen Resort and Spa e si cimenta per la prima volta nelle immersioni in acque nere.

Divers Alert Network

A DAN Member shares his experience following nine days of diving in Little Cayman when he developed muscular pain in his chest, and his right leg lost motor function.

Domande e risposte mediche di DAN Europe

Topics under discussion include equalisation and dizziness.

Masterclass di senape

Alex Mustard discusses some ideas for underwater- fotografia-related New Year resolutions.

Vita marina australiana unica

Nigel Marsh takes a close look at the Australian pineapplefish.

Diving With… Sarah Han-de-Beaux

PT Hirschfield chats with shark researcher Sarah Han-de- Beaux about her work with Spot A Shark, channelling citizen science data collection into advocacy and conservation.

Angolo della conservazione

Behind the scenes of Rodney Fox and Mark Tozer’s Marine Conservation and Research Centre.

TECNICA: Australia

Kerrie Burow ventures into the world of sidemount under the expert tutelage of Speaking Sidemount’s Steve Davis.

Valerie Taylor

PT Hirschfield explores the rich living legacies of one of Australia’s most-beloved ocean champions, Valerie Taylor OAM.

Cosa c'è di nuovo

New products to market, including Sticktite Lenses Stick-on Bi-focals, and the limited-edition Pink version of the Fourth Element Argonaut 3.0 muta stagna.

Prova extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the feature- laden Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ computer da immersione.