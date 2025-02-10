Abbonamenti a riviste
Scuba Diver ANZ Numero 78 Disponibile ora

Scuba Diver ANZ Numero 78 Disponibile ora

Clicca qui per le ultime novità Edizione di Scuba Diver ANZ

Riepilogo delle notizie
The Ocean Lovers Festival is back in Sydney in March, new protection for endangered sharks and rays, plans for a global plastics treaty, and Diveplanit Travel hits Las Vegas.

Australia
Todd Thimios provides a useful diving guide to the underwater wonders of Ningaloo.

Filippine
Adrian Stacey analizza più da vicino una vera storia di successo nella salvaguardia dell'ambiente marino nelle Filippine.

Indonesia, seconda parte
Byron Conroy continua il suo secondo pellegrinaggio al Bunaken Marine Park e al Siladen Resort and Spa e si cimenta per la prima volta nelle immersioni in acque nere.

Divers Alert Network
A DAN Member shares his experience following nine days of diving in Little Cayman when he developed muscular pain in his chest, and his right leg lost motor function.

Domande e risposte mediche di DAN Europe
Topics under discussion include equalisation and dizziness.

Masterclass di senape
Alex Mustard discusses some ideas for underwater- fotografia-related New Year resolutions.

Vita marina australiana unica

Nigel Marsh takes a close look at the Australian pineapplefish.

Diving With… Sarah Han-de-Beaux
PT Hirschfield chats with shark researcher Sarah Han-de- Beaux about her work with Spot A Shark, channelling citizen science data collection into advocacy and conservation.

Angolo della conservazione
Behind the scenes of Rodney Fox and Mark Tozer’s Marine Conservation and Research Centre.

TECNICA: Australia
Kerrie Burow ventures into the world of sidemount under the expert tutelage of Speaking Sidemount’s Steve Davis.

Valerie Taylor
PT Hirschfield explores the rich living legacies of one of Australia’s most-beloved ocean champions, Valerie Taylor OAM.

Cosa c'è di nuovo
New products to market, including Sticktite Lenses Stick-on Bi-focals, and the limited-edition Pink version of the Fourth Element Argonaut 3.0 muta stagna.

Prova extra
Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the feature- laden Ratio iX3M 2 GPS Tech+ computer da immersione.

Ultime Episodio podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark, bel video, adoro i tuoi contenuti. Di recente ho fatto testare idraulicamente la mia bombola, era piena d'aria. Per quanto tempo si può tenere l'aria nella bombola prima di utilizzarla? Inoltre, un negozio di immersioni può scaricare l'aria e riempirla con nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark, bel video, adoro i tuoi contenuti. Di recente ho fatto testare idraulicamente la mia bombola, era piena d'aria. Per quanto tempo si può tenere l'aria nella bombola prima di utilizzarla? Inoltre, un negozio di immersioni può svuotare l'aria e riempirla con nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Per quanto tempo puoi tenere l'aria in una bombola? #AskMark #immersioni subacquee

Elenco completo delle fiere subacquee con link: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 GENNAIO: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) 1-2 FEBBRAIO: Duikvaker 21-23 FEBBRAIO: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21-23 FEBBRAIO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malesia 1-2 MARZO: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 MARZO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 MARZO: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 APRILE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22-25 MAGGIO: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 MAGGIO – 1 GIUGNO: Scuba Show 13-15 GIUGNO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6-7 SETTEMBRE: GO Diving ANZ Show OTTOBRE 17-19: Diving Talks 11-14 NOVEMBRE: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Elenco completo degli spettacoli di immersioni con link:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 GENNAIO: Boot Düsseldorf (Salone Nautico Internazionale)
1-2 FEBBRAIO: Duikvaker
21-23 FEBBRAIO: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21-23 FEBBRAIO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malesia
1-2 MARZO: GO Diving Show (il salone delle immersioni del Regno Unito)
15-16 MARZO: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28-30 MARZO: Mediterranean Diving Show
4-6 APRILE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAGGIO: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 MAGGIO – 1 GIUGNO: Scuba Show
13-15 GIUGNO: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6-7 SETTEMBRE: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 OTTOBRE: Diving Talks
11-14 NOVEMBRE: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Prossimi spettacoli di immersioni nel 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Il subacqueo statunitense Barrington Scott ha stabilito un Guinness World Record verificato per il tempo più veloce di immersione subacquea in tutti e sette i continenti. Il Consiglio comunale di Cartagena afferma che si sta preparando a restringere l'accesso al sistema Cueva del Agua (grotta d'acqua) nella Spagna meridionale, in seguito alla morte di una subacquea di 37 anni avvenuta il 18 gennaio. E un costruttore di habitat sottomarini ha appena esteso il record per il tempo più lungo trascorso in immersione. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Il subacqueo statunitense Barrington Scott ha stabilito un Guinness World Record verificato per il tempo più veloce di immersione subacquea in tutti e sette i continenti. Il Consiglio comunale di Cartagena afferma che si sta preparando a restringere l'accesso al sistema Cueva del Agua (grotta d'acqua) nella Spagna meridionale, in seguito alla morte di una subacquea di 37 anni avvenuta il 18 gennaio. E un costruttore di habitat sottomarini ha appena esteso il record per il tempo più lungo trascorso in immersione.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Grotta spagnola chiusa dopo incidente mortale #subacquea #podcast #notizie

