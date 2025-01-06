Abbonamenti regalo
La magica barriera corallina di Ningaloo

La magica barriera corallina di Ningaloo

Todd Thimios Explorers Magical Ningaloo Reef

A couple of years ago, I was fortunate to fly into Exmouth and spend some time there while researching a book that I’ve written about the world’s best dives. It had been many years since my previous trip to Ningaloo and, honestly, I was expecting Exmouth to be a lot more populated by now.

While my social media feed now seems to be a stream of photos from young photographers working on whaleshark boats, the township of Exmouth and its little southern neighbour, Coral Bay, are still just that little bit too remote for most folks to consider relocating there. The additional hindrance of limited seasonal accommodation also stems the flow of would-be residents.

Book Extract

The following is an edited extract from Ultimate Dive Sites by Todd Thimios published by Hardie Grant Explore – out on 1 February 2025. Grab your copy of Ultimate Dive Site adesso!

Look out for the a more in-depth article on Ningaloo Reef in the February problema di subacqueo Magazine ANZ!

Perché è speciale

Drive 13 hours north of Perth and you’ll arrive at one of Australia’s most remote towns, Exmouth, gateway to Ningaloo Reef, or Nyinggulu in the language of the Traditional Owners, the Baiyungu, Thalanyji and Yinigurdira People. Here on Australia’s Coral Coast, where desert meets reef, all the action happens in the sea. There’s a boat in every second driveway (when the winds are up) and the town has very few shops.

From March to October, this town of 3000 doubles in population as travellers descend upon Ningaloo to swim with its most well-known annual visitor. This is where the world’s largest documented aggregation of whale sharks happens every year.

I saw my first whale shark at Ningaloo and I intend to bring my daughters back here, one day, to see their first as well. It’s also on the migratory path of over 40,000 humpbacks a year and, out here, the land is so quiet that you can hear them breathing from the beach at night.

Photos By Todd Thimios

Ultime Episodio podcast da Scuba Diver Mag
