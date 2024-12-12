Celebrating our Scuba Diving 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards

La più grande risorsa online per i subacquei
Anthony's Key

Honouring excellence in dining, diving and more!

At Anthony’s Key Resort in Roatan, our story has always been one of harmonious blending – where the lush green hillside meets the shimmering Caribbean sea and where guests from around the world discover both tranquillity and adventure in one extraordinary setting. 

Siamo lieti di condividerlo Scuba Diving’s 2025 Readers' Choice Awards have recognised our dedication to providing exceptional, nature-aligned experiences, granting us a total of 13 awards. Most notably, we’ve earned first place in the “Quality of the Restaurant” category, a testament to our commitment to ensuring that every aspect of your stay satisfies both body and soul.

A culinary experience like no other

AD 4nXc4NB6B1UX3BTN25x4Mw4y1CqF Y690aSFBhWH5Q uA9r8y8tFkmBGpm H2LRwrzgWqwkIkHxMPTMfNluYgB4AQBbP Dm7nI6OzsCiRfX ihgcT0ddPG1bYmmMdJjQzSiHb L2F

Our on-site dining experiences have always aimed to highlight the essence of Caribbean flavours – fresh, vibrant, and responsibly sourced. In addition to taking first place in the “Quality of the Restaurant” category, these awards acknowledge our continuous efforts to evolve and enhance our culinary offerings. From the elevated a la carte esperienze a Ankor Seafood Grill to our refreshing tropical drinks and cocktails served by the pool or Frangipani Bar & Lounge, we strive to deliver meals that complement each moment of your stay.

A tradition of diving excellence

AD 4nXeknFnMvvFoHERCCyiL m5qqTCOjhIE6 FSuHsdcAM5G8375bUAwTd NcAxN gZPyhMid1O5FAG309O3H4w3ZQKa27Z 9H 2rYB6OL3oIzbFi8tQ DMPnSMOLFt7bPtbfm

Anthony’s Key Resort’s prime position near the world’s second-largest barrier reef – the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef – is central to our identity. Divers and snorkellers have come here for over 50 years to discover thriving coral gardens, tropical fish, and unparalleled underwater adventures. 

  dive operation, custom dive-boats and knowledgeable dive-crew have significantly secured our Readers’ Choice accolades. Whether you’re an experienced diver or are just dipping your fini into underwater exploration, you can trust that you’ll find supportive instruction, top-tier facilities, and unforgettable marine encounters.

Accommodation that embraces our stunning surroundings

AD 4nXeLd3jaO3wuhiB

  hillside and waterfront bungalows epitomise the resort’s commitment to blending comfort and sustainability. These chic havens, tucked quietly along the shoreline or perched above the green canopy, provide a soothing environment. 

They are places designed to help you reconnect with loved ones, yourself and nature while enjoying the conveniences and refined touches that have earned high marks in categories like “Quality of Rooms” and “Quality of Staff”.

Adventures for every traveller

Beyond diving, snorkelling and dining, Anthony’s Key Resort offers a range of attività that appeal to families, couples, and solo explorers. Kayaking through turquoise waters, horseback riding on the beach, exploring our private island experiences, and our unforgettable dolphin activities are just a few ways to immerse yourself in the natural world here. 

These offerings – carefully tailored to your interests and backed by a dedicated, friendly team – underscore why we’ve achieved top standings across multiple Scuba Diving’s 2025 Readers' Choice Awards Categorie.

A thank you to our guests

As gratifying as these awards are, our greatest honour comes from welcoming you through our doors. Each piece of recognition reminds us that the heart of Anthony’s Key Resort lies in the relationships we build with our guests and the memories they carry home. 

Your feedback guides our evolution, inspiring us to elevate our experiences while remaining true to our core values of environmental responsibility and a relaxed, nature-focused ethos.

With your continued support, we look forward to building on this legacy of excellence. Join us again soon – whether it’s to savour the Caribbean’s freshest flavours, discover a new underwater paradise, or simply relax in our private bungalows beneath a canopy of tropical green. We’ll be here, ready to deliver another award-worthy experience.

