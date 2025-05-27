Abbonamenti a riviste
Immersioni all'isola di Apo e Dauin

Immersioni all'isola di Apo e Dauin

Apo Island & Dauin Diving with AivyMaes Divers Resort

If you’re dreaming of vibrant coral gardens, sea turtles drifting through crystal waters, and world-class muck diving, look no further than Isola di Apo and Dauin two of the Philippines’ most prized dive destinations. Tucked along the coast of Negros Oriental, these locations consistently rated as top 10 dive destinations in the world promise an unforgettable underwater adventure—and there’s no better way to experience it than with AivyMaes Divers convenientlylocated in the heart of Dauin’s Beach front, just, a 5km boat ride from Dauin to Isola di Apo, and is globally recognized for its healthy coral reefs and exceptional marine biodiversity.

DSC 6977
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 9

The heart of Dauin, AivyMaes Divers is setting a new benchmark for marine conservation and truly sustainable tourism.

Our mission is rooted in preserving the vibrant marine ecosystems of the Philippines through education, empowerment, and collaboration. Thanks to ISC CEO Barry Coleman, five full scholarships have already been donated, allowing talented young locals to become leaders in marine tourism. Training local underprivileged youth/young adults—not only to become professional Dive Masters/Specialist Critter spotters and instructors, but also citizen scientists dedicated to protecting our oceans for generations to come.

Working closely with the Dauin municipality, we identify underprivileged young men and women and provide them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the diving industry. These individuals, in turn, become mentors and role models, inspiring others from similar backgrounds to embrace and safeguard their unique marine environment whilst forging a rewarding career.

  “Locals training locals” — it’s our model for sustainable eco-tourism, and it works.

DSC 8233
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 10

Apo Island a designated: Marine Protected Area (MPA) since 1982, it stands as a model of successful community-led conservation—thanks to pioneering marine biologist Dottor Angelo Alcala, the “Father of MPA’s.”Dr Angel Alcala, who grew up in the region, persuaded the somewhat skeptical locals that setting up a protected area would benefit the surrounding fisheries.

His theory was that there would be a spillover of adult fish from the protected area into the surrounding area, where the protected area functions as a shelter for fish to escape, mature, and spawn. Fish spawning in the protected area would produce larvae that are carried by the currents to other communities on the reef.  A true marine conservation success story in the Philippines and is the oldest continuous Marine Protected Area in the Philippines tuning this tiny island into a Macro Photopapers and Wide-Angle paradise!

DSC 7952
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 11

This diminutive, little island has played an important role in shaping the marine conservation efforts of the entire country. In fact, such has been the success of the community-based sanctuary that has been established here that inspired similar projects all over the Philippines and even the globe and as a direct result there are currently over 1,500 small Marine Protected Areas in the Philippines, started by local communities who have wanted to emulate the success of Apo Island. As a direct result of the successful implementation of the MPA’s, Dive tourism flourished, with the Philippines now constantly voted as the Number 1 dive destination in the world as a direct result.

Top Apo Dive Sites: Chapel Point –A dramatic wall dive with excellent coral formations and frequent sightings of sea turtles, schools of jacks, and the occasional barracuda. Soft and hard corals thrive here, along with nudibranchs and reef fish. Cogon Point-Known for strong currents, making it an exciting drift dive. Expect to see large schools of fish like trevally, snapper, and fusiliers, along with healthy coral gardens and sometimes pelagic passing by. Best for intermediate to advanced divers.

DSC 8032
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 12

Rock Point East & West – A gentle slope dive with lots of macro life, including scorpionfish, frogfish, and various nudibranchs. Soft coral fans and sea anemones decorate the seabed. Great for photographers, the gentle slopes ideal for spotting turtles and colorful reef fish. Sanctuary-This is part of the marine reserve and offers the most pristine corals on the island. The marine life is abundant: sea turtles, triggerfish, parrotfish. Limited access to protect the reef; sometimes only snorkeling is allowed.

Discover the Magic of Dauin , World-Famous for Muck Diving: Dauin’s Marine Protected Areas

Just a short drive from Dumaguete, the municipality of Dauin— has expanded its marine conservation efforts through a series of Marine Protected Areas over the past 40 plus years (MPAs) established along its coastline. These MPAs have not only revitalized local fisheries but also spurred eco-tourism, with MPA fees helping fund management and enforcing no-take regulations. Divers, in turn, support sustainable tourism simply by doing what they love — going diving.

DSC 6584
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 13

Unlike many protected areas that focus solely on coral reefs, Dauin’s MPAs also encompass seagrass beds and sand/rubble slopes — prime muck diving habitats that have put Dauin on the global dive map. Famous for its black sand slopes, Dauin offers the chance to encounter an incredible array of rare and bizarre marine life: mimic octopuses, flamboyant cuttlefish, frogfish, seahorses, ghost pipefish, and countless species of nudibranchs, shrimp, and crabs. These diverse ecosystems are also important feeding grounds for turtles and other marine megafauna.

Dauin proudly boasts 29 of the 33 known species of frogfish — a distinction featured in BBC Planet Earth III, Episode 2, which spotlighted the area’s rich biodiversity. Along the coast, dive operators lead specialized “critter hunts,” guided by expert spotters with a keen eye for finding even the smallest and most elusive underwater creatures, making Dauin a must-visit destination for underwater photographers and macro diving enthusiasts alike.

DSC 6059
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 14

Most Popular dive sites in Dauin: all are AivyMaes Divers Resort House reef, convenient walk in shore Dives

Situato nel cuore di Dauin’s beach front, AivyMaes Divers offers convenient direct access (walk in) dives to Dauin’s World famous muck dives sites, including their renowned house reef, AivyMaes House Reef known as at Población 1 Dauin North marine Sanctuary protected for over 40 years.  This site is teeming with extraordinary macro critters, making it a haven for underwater photographers, a macro heaven and wide-angle paradise for marine life enthusiasts.

Dauin North & South – Shore dive / Muck Profondità: 5–25mt Sloping black sand with scattered debris and artificial structures that attract critters, Frogfish, pipefish, nudibranchs, seahorses, polipo (including mimic and wonderpus) Excellent for macro fotografia and night dive.

DSC 6151
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 15

Masaplod Sanctuary – vibrant reef with occasional turtle sightings Coral Reef / Marine Sanctuary Profondità: 5–30m – Vibrant reef with good coral cover and schooling fish. Fusiliers, snappers, turtles, moray eels. Great visibility, good for both macro and wide-angle.

Cars & Ginama-an - Gamma di profondità: 24–28 meters The Car Wrecks site is teeming with macro critters and reef fish, including Lionfish Moray ells Blue-spotted stingrays Frogfish Ghostpipefish Seamoths Porcelain crabs Harlequin ghost pipefish Crocodile fish Emperor angelfish Nudibranchs Boxer shrimps. The wrecks themselves are often covered in colorful corals, sponges, and sea fans, providing excellent opportunities for fotografia subacquea.

DSC 6335
Apo Island & Dauin Diving 16

Whether you’re an experienced diver or a novice eager to explore the underwater world, Dauin offers unparalleled diving opportunities. AivyMaes Divers provide exceptional services, expert guidance, and a shared commitment to marine conservation. By choosing to dive with our resorts, you’re not only embarking on an unforgettable adventure but also supporting efforts to protect and preserve our oceans for future generations. Their experienced dive masters and instructors are trained critter spotters, ensuring guests have an enriching and environmentally conscious diving.

